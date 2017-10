Hit and Run

The California Highway Patrol says a vehicle was run off the road on Dogwood Road, east of Worthington Road. The driver of the victim vehicle did not get a good look at the vehicle that ran her off the road. She told the CHP that she felt a bump and her side mirror was pushed in. The vehicle went out of control and traveled off the roadway. No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.