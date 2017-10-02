El Centro Business Robbed

(Armed Robbery in El Centro)…It was reported at 5:13 Sunday evening.

The victim at 2 Metro PCS in the 700 block of North Imperial Avenue said the suspect entered the business and presented the employee with a note. The suspect threatened the employee and pulled out a knife. The employee turned over an undetermined amount of money, and the suspect made his get a way. The suspect was described as well dressed, wearing brown boots, with a moustache. The weapon was described as a kitchen knife about 8 inches long. El Centro police investigators will access security cameras in the area in an attempt to identify the suspect.