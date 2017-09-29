SCWA vs. MWD

(Water Authority loses appeal)….The San Diego County Water Authority had sued the MWD.

The suit has been ongoing for some time. It may now be over. The San Diego Water Authority sued Metropolitan Water District, claiming they were charging San Diego excessive wheeling rates. Those are the rates charged for delivering water to the Authority. The SCWA won the original court decision. However, the MWD appealed and the appellate court overturned the original decision. San Diego appealed that decision to the State Supreme Court. This week the high court refused to hear the appeal, in essence ending the case. When all is said and done, the Water Authority was awarded a savings of about $1.1 billion over the next several decades, but that is about $6 billion less than what they were seeking.