Annual Pet Event

(Woof O Ween 2017)…It is all set

. It will be held this year next month on Friday the 13th. The event is hosted by the Humane Society of Imperial County and the Fitness Oasis Health Club and Spa. It is held at the Health Club, 504 West Aten Road in Imperial. There will be a Doggie Costume Contest, Cake Walk, Zombie Walk, Horse rides and more, as well as food, Games, Beer, Spirits and wine. It all starts at 7:00 pm. The Mutt Strut begins at 8:00 pm.