Support Sought

(The 38th Annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast)….The event is held in December.

Preparations are underway now. The breakfast will be held Friday December 1st from 1:00 am to 5:00am at the Calexico One Stop Business and Employment Services Center, America’s Job Centers of California. The Center is located at 301 Heber Avenue, at the corner of Heber and 3rd Street in Calexico. Organizers are looking for public support. Primarily monetary support to help sponsor the event. They say about 3,000 farmworkers are served every year. The organizers say this is possible through community support. To make a donation or for sponsorship information contact the Calexico Chamber of Commerce.