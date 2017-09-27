ECRMC Board Explains Decision

(ECRMC Board of Trustees meeting)…It was held Tuesday evening.

The Board faced a full house. Most in attendance were concerned about a recent announcement by the Board. The Trustees had announced they would not be renewing their contract with the REACH Air Ambulance Service when the current contract ran out in January 2018. That announcement caught REACH officials by surprise, and several others were not happy with the decision. At the meeting, The Board explained. They said they wanted to continue to talk with REACH, but the current contract was too restrictive. They said they wanted more flexibility to be able to call on whichever Air Ambulance was available at the time it was needed. Not everybody in attendance was satisfied with that response. REACH officials said they were still concerned.