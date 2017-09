El Centro Lighting

(Let there be light)….El Centro has done that.

They have completed a Lighting Improvement project. Including new lights on Main Street and State Street. The project began in March of this year and ended in September. It cost just over $1.8 million, and was funded by both HSIP funding and AT&T contributions. The City will hold a Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the project on October 11th. The ceremony will be held at 7th and Main Streets, beginning at 9:00 am.