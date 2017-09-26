72nd Annual Christmas Parade

(Preparing for the Christmas Parade)…The El Centro Chamber is accepting entry forms right now.

It is for the El Centro Area Chamber of Commerce/Los Vigilantes 72 Annual Christmas Parade. This year’s Parade is scheduled for December 2nd. The theme this year will be Toys< Trains, and Candy Canes. The early bird rate of $20 ends September 30. The regular rate of $35 will be in effect October 1st through November 22nd at 12:00 pm. A late fee of $200 is applied to any entry received after November 22nd. There will be absolutely no late entries accepted after 12:00 pm November 27th. Some 5,000 people attended the parade last year, and the Chamber says attendance just keeps growing. It is a time full of family fun.