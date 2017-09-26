Crystal Meth Hidden In Mercedes Benz

Crystal Methamphetamine valued at $70,000 was found hidden in the doors of a 2013 Mercedes Benz C250.

The incident occurred Saturday evening at about 7:30 p.m. at the Andrade port of entry. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection , the car , driven by a 20-year old man , a U.S. citizen from Rialto , California , was referred to secondary inspection where 40 wrapped packages of methamphetamine was found hidden in the doors of the car. The meth weighed 50 pounds and has a street value of approximately $70,000. The driver was arrested for alleged narcotic smuggling and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigation agents then booked into Imperial County Jail.