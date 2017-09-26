Garcia Bills

(Garcia Bills awaiting Governor’s signature)…..The Assemblyman has several bills on the Governor’s desk.

Among the bills making it through the legislature: AB 1264, the Parent Involvement and Transparency Act, 1073, the California Clean Truck, Bus and Off-Road Vehicle and Equipment Technology Program, AB 661, The Magnesia Spring Ecological Reserve, and AB 474, Hazardous waste: spent brine solutions. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says he has seven more pieces of legislature he wants to get before the Governor before year’s end.