Fire Prevention Week

(National Fire Prevention Week)…It begins October 7th.

El Centro Fire Department will kick-off the week with a Fire Safety open house. It will be held October 7th at Fire Station 3 in El Centro. The Department invites residents of all ages to come and experience a day to remember. There will be live fire extinguishments demonstrations, a smoke filled bedroom exercise, an obstacle course for the younger, next generation of firefighters, and more. Participants will become educated with fire safety, not only on how to prevent a fire, but what to do in case of a real fire. It is an opportunity to meet the firefighters, ask questions and see what they do at the fire station. The event will run from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.