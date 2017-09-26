Cody's Closet

(Cody’s Closet is trying something new)….It is to ensure those truly in need are helped.

They will still be offering items such as clothes, Shoes, Food, household items, etc. free to those truly in need. The items will be offered at a specific location, by appointment and referral. This is to eliminate those who would take advantage of the community’s kindness. The referrals would come from many different people or agencies, including a teacher, social services, a Pastor, an employer, a police officer and others. For information contact Heather White at 760-353-1789.