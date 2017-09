Cattle Call Rodeo Statues

(The statues are being replaced)…They are the Cattle Call Horse statues.

The current statues have been in place for years. One at the Plaza Park in Brawley and the other at Cattle Call Park. The Cattle Call committee says the statues were showing a lot of wear. This week they are being replaced with new Statues. The committee is paying for the new statues, at no cost to the city. If they survive the demolition, one of the original statues will be donated to Pioneers Museum on Aten Road.