Balanced County Budget

(Supervisors were to be presented a balanced budget)….Funds, however, had to be moved around to create the balance.

Revenues for the next fiscal year were anticipated at just over $254 million, with expenditures at close to $271 million. The CEO’s Office made $8.1 million in transfers in order to submit a balance document. Just over $7.4 million was taken from the Revenue Stabilization Fund, #391,365 was transferred from the Behavioral Health Realignment, and just over $902 thousand was transferred from Public Health Realignment. A balanced budget must be submitted to the state in October.