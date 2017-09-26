Tuesday Morning Collisions

(Three morning collisions)….The first was reported at 7:19.

The California Highway Patrol says the multi-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 111 at East Harris Road. One vehicle overturned. There is no report on the extent of injuries as a result of the collision. At 8:13 Tuesday morning two vehicles collided on Highway 111 and East Ross Road. No injuries were reported. The third collision was reported on Eastbound Highway 78 at Hovely Road. There were two vehicles involved. No injuries were reported. The CHP is investigating all three collisions.