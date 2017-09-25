Hit and Run Reported

The El Centro Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident that left a woman hospitalized in serious condition.

The accident was reported shortly after 9:00 p.m. Saturday evening at 6th and Vine in El Centro. Initial reports indicated that a woman had apparently been hit by a car and was lying on the ground after sustaining trauma to her head. The woman was life flited to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. The suspect vehicle was described as gold in color with significant front end damage. and possibly a broken windshield. Any one who witnessed the accident or has information pertaining to the accident is asked to contact the El Centro Police Department.