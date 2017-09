Liquid Methamphetamine Found In Gas Tank

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico downtown port of entry arrested a woman attempting to smuggle liquid meth into the U.S.

The incident occurred Thursday at about 6:30 p.m. when the woman , driving a 2001 pick up truck was referred to secondary inspection. There officers using a scope to inspect the gas tank discovered 308 pounds of liquid methamphetamine. The woman was turned over to Homeland Security Investigation agents for further processing.