Get Your Flu Shot

The Imperial County Public Health Department has flu vaccine available.

Flu shots are recommended for all individuals 6 months of age and older according to the Health Department. Flu shot walk-ins are now available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to Noon and 1:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. at the Health Department offices , 935 Broadway in El Centro. The flu shot is available to anyone who wishes to reduce the likelihood of becoming ill with influenza or transmitting it to others. The cost is $5.00.