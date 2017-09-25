Highway 98 / Cesar Chavez Boulevard To Open Early

Caltrans says that construction crews will open Cesar Chavez Boulevard at State Route 98 in Calexico Wednesday.
That's two months earlier that expected. At the same time , the full closure on SR-98 from V V Williams through the Cesar Chavez Boulevard intersection will be moved to a three-block portion of the highway just east of Cesar Chavez to just west of Ollie Avenue. This will be the fourth , and final , phase of the SR - 98 Widening Project. This stage is expected to take four months to complete. The project , at a cost of $12.9 million , began in March and will be completed in early 2018.