Road Closures Announced

The Imperial County Department of Public Works has announced several road closures this week.

Old Highway 111 will be closed from Aten Road to Schartz Road from 7:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Thursday and Friday of this week. Worthington Road between Forrester Road and Huff Road will also be closed from 7:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Thursday and Friday. Both closures are due to road maintenance. Alternate routes are suggested.