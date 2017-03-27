Busy Weekend For CBP Officers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Imperial and San Diego Counties ports of entry were very busy this past weekend. Officers intercepted an estimated 808 pounds of narcotics with a value of almost $2.8 million. Of the drugs seized there was 402 pounds of methamphetamine , 344 pounds of marijuana , 55 pounds of cocaine and 7 pounds of heroin. A total of 19 wanted fugitives were also intercepted by CBP officers. Those arrested were wanted for crimes such as larceny , assault and dangerous drugs among others.