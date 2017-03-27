Missing Person Update

The Yuma County Sgheriff's Office has some new information on a man missing since June of last year.

On Sunday , March 26 , 2017 , the Yuma Sheriff's Office received a call that there was a vehicle in the Gila Gravity Canal near County 4th Street. Deputies located the vehicle and determined that it had been in the water for some time and was consistent with the size of the vehicle in the John Burkett missing person case from June of 2016. On Monday morning the YCSO Underwater Recovery Team pulled the pink and grey camouflaged Suzuki Samurai from the canal.

John Burkett was reported missing on June 25, 2016. It was reported that he left for work at 7:00 A.M. and had never arrived at the job. Continuous efforts to locate Mr. Burkett by the YCSO , family and friends have been unsuccessful. The Yuma Sheriff's is asking anyone with information regarding this case contact them.