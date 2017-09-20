Shots Fired At Border Patrol Agent

Someone fired on a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the International Border in Calexico.

According to the Border Patrol , an agent was attempting to arrest three individuals suspected of entering the United States illegally near the Calexico International Airport. As the Border Patrol agent was attempting to make the arrests in the vicinity of the border fence he realized that two distinct shots had been fired in his direction. Mexican authorities were notified and responded to the area. No injuries were reported.