Garcia Visit

(Assemblyman will be in the Valley Friday)…He will be attending two events.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia Will be at the El Centro Elementary school District Parent and Community Engagement Center at 1420 Commercial Avenue. He will be attending the Internet for All Celebration with Charter Communications. It starts at 10:00 am. At 1:00 pm Garcia will participate in a check presentation. Recipients will be the Imperial Valley Food Bank and the LGBT Center. It will be an AT&T Investing in California Award. It will be held at the Imperial Valley Food Bank on Applestill Road.