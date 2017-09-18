Unidentified body found

(Body found late Sunday Morning)…The body has not been identified.

The County Coroners office says the male body was found in a black vehicle behind a Motel in the 300 block of Smoketree in El Centro. Motel Housekeepers made the discovery of the badly decomposed body. The County Coroners office says they have not been able to identify the man. They said once the I.D. is determined, the family will be notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. Because of the condition of the body, it is too early to know if foul play was involved in the death.