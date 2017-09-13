Accident Results In Multiple Injuries

A traffic accident at Interstate 8 and Imperial Avenue resulted in several injuries Tuesday night.

The accident was reported shortly before 8:00 p.m. A car apparently went out of control and rolled over. The California Highway Patrol and El Centro Fire Department responded to the scene. Several people were injured and the ECFD had to extricate 2 people that were trapped in the car. the R.E.A.C.H. Air Ambulance was launched and landed on the freeway causing the highway to be shut down for a time. The accident remains under investigation.