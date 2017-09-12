Garcia wants Ag included

(Assemblyman pushing greater investment in Agriculture)…Eduardo Garcia is spearheading a bipartisan effort.

The effort is to ensure agricultural investments are included in the 2017-2018 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund Expenditure Plan. Garcia says the Legislature is currently considering how to best allocate cap and trade auction revenues for discretionary programs. Over the last few weeks, Garcia has been soliciting input from critical stakeholders within his District. He said Agriculture is among the top of this list. Garcia represents Imperial County and Coachella valley in the State Assembly. Last week the Assemblyman submitted a letter to the Assembly Budget Subcommittee #3 Chairman, Richard Bloom outlining requests for agriculture resources to receive funding prioritization. The list includes Food Processors, Ag Harvesting Equipment, Heavy Duty Trucks, Ag Pump Engines, Tractors and Ag Equipment, Dairy Bio Gas to heavy-duty transportation projects and more.