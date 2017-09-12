Athlete Honored

(Calexico athlete honored)….A Certificate of Recognition honoring Zahira Rivas Melendez.

The Board of Supervisors say she will be representing the United States at the World Triathlon Championship in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event is scheduled for September 17. Rivas Melendez has been an athlete since early childhood. She has participated in 12 marathons, 10 half marathons, 10 Olympic distance triathlons, 6 half Ironman events and one full Ironman. The Certificate says Zahira is an inspiration to many women in Imperial Valley.