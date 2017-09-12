  • You are here:  
Suspected Rapist

Details

(19 year old arrested)…Aaron Eason was taken into custody Sunday evening

. He is suspected of Rape, Oral Copulation, Sodomy and False imprisonment of an intoxicated person. All charges are felonies. Eason is being held in County Jail without bail.

 

