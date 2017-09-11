BP Checkpoints Yield Arrests

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 and 111 checkpoints made three arrests of suspected narcotic smugglers over the weekend.

The first incident occurred at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening when an 18-year old man was referred to secondary inspection and agents discovered 30 small cereal boxes containing a white crystal-like substance behind the driver's seat. The substance was determined to be methamphetamine weighing nearly 17 pounds with a street value of over $58,000. The second incident occurred three hours later when a canine team alerted to a car. A search by agents led to the discovery of 1.1 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $14,000. The third incident occurred at 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon when a canine team alerted to a car driven by a 46-year old man. At secondary inspection , agents discovered a non-factory compartment which contained 23.78 pounds of meth with a value of over $83,000. All three men were arrested pending further investigation.