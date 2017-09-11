  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • BP Checkpoints Yield Arrests

BP Checkpoints Yield Arrests

Details

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 and 111 checkpoints made three arrests of suspected narcotic smugglers over the weekend.

The first incident occurred at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening when an 18-year old man was referred to secondary inspection and agents discovered 30 small cereal boxes containing a white crystal-like substance behind the driver's seat. The substance was determined to be methamphetamine weighing nearly 17 pounds with a street value of over $58,000. The second incident occurred three hours later when a canine team alerted to a car. A search by agents led to the discovery of 1.1 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $14,000. The third incident occurred at 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon when a canine team alerted to a car driven by a 46-year old man. At secondary inspection , agents discovered a non-factory compartment which contained 23.78 pounds of meth with a value of over $83,000. All three men were arrested pending further investigation. 

Sun Community FICU
KXO Radio FM107.5