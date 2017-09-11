IID Board Meeting

(Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors)….They will meet Tuesday.

The Public Portion of the meeting begins at 1:00 in the afternoon. The Directors will discuss minute 323 to the 1944 Mexican Water Treaty and related domestic agreements. The Board will be asked to adopt an MOU for the New River Improvement Project. They will discuss the Final Local Entity 2016 non-competitive mitigation program secondary disbursement, and a resolution will be considered on the CEQA findings related to the Madison Street Improvement Project in Indio. The Board will also be asked to approve an emergency declaration for damage suffered in last weeks storm.