Supervisors Meeting

(Board of Supervisors resume weekly meetings)….The Board had taken a 3-week break from the weekly format.

The Supervisors convene in Public Session at 9:30 Tuesday morning. The Board is scheduled to present a certificate honoring Zahira Rivas Melendez for representing the USA at the World Triathlon Championship in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Supervisors will get an update on the Oren R. Fox Detention Facility Project. They will discuss upgrading the County Networking System, and they are expected to adopt a resolution on County road projects. Two Public Hearings are planned. The first will discuss the 2018 unit fee for the Niland Lighting District. The second will be as the Air Pollution Control District.