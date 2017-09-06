Strike Team Reassigned

An Imperial Valley Task Force that had been dispatched to the La Tuna Fire near Los Angeles last Saturday has been reassigned.

The team , made up of crews from Imperial County Fire Department and Brawley , El Centro , Calexico and Holtville Fire Departments is now in Madera County at the Mission Fire. The Mission Fire , in the Sierra National Forest , was reported Sunday afternoon and as of Wednesday afternoon had burned more than 1,000 acres , destroyed 4 structures and threatened 250 other structures. Evacuation orders have been issued for a number of communities in the area with Cascade and North Fork threatened by the fire. The fire is said to be 12% contained.