Unhealthy Air In Calexico Again

An Imperial Valley Air Quality Alert has been issued for Calexico.

According to the Imperial Valley Air Pollution Control District the 8-hour Ozone AQI levels at the Ethel Street monitoring station reach reached 190 Wednesday afternoon. Children and people with asthma are the groups most at risk with this level. There is an increased likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease. The U.S. EPA cautions that those affected should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Air quality in El Centro was reported as moderate while the Brawley , Niland and Westmorland stations report good air quality.