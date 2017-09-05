Eight Displaced by Fire

(Early morning fire)….It was reported at 1:00 Tuesday morning.

Yuma Fire responded to the fire in the 400 block of South 2nd Avenue. They found a two-story apartment building with heavy flames and smoke coming from both stories of the structure. They found the fire had already spread to a single story home to the south. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire after about two hours. Eight residents were home at the time of the fire. They were all able to evacuate the buildings. They were all evaluated for smoke inhalation, but none had to be transported to the hospital. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced residents. The structures received extensive damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.