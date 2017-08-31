Air Quality Conditions in Calexico

(Another Air Quality Alert)….This one issued over-night.

The Alerts are issued by the Air Pollution Control District. The latest Alert was issued at 1:00 Thursday morning. The Alert was prompted by very high levels of PM 2.5 at the Ethel Street Monitoring Station in Calexico. The Air Quality Condition was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. It only lasted a few hours. By 5:00 Thursday morning the levels had lowered and Air Quality Conditions were reported as moderate. PM 2.5 is a finite particulate matter created mostly from vehicle emissions. Some officials say the hot temperatures changes the atmosphere to allow for increased air pollution in some areas.