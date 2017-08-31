CHP Checkpoint

(Sobriety/Drivers license Checkpoint)…It is different than the one being held by the El Centro Police Department.

This checkpoint is being held Saturday and is being conducted by the El Centro Sector California Highway Patrol. The CHP says it will be conducted somewhere in Imperial Valley. The Checkpoint will be in operation from 8:00 pm Saturday evening until 2:00 am Sunday morning. The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated and unlicensed drivers. The Highway Patrol says the Checkpoints are a proven effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations. Publicizing the event is meant to serve as a deterrent for motorists not to drink an drive, or to drive unlicensed.