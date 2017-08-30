Air Pollution in Calexico

(Two Air Quality Alerts issued)….One was issued late Tuesday morning.

The second Alert was issued Wednesday morning. Both were for the Calexico area. Air Quality Alerts are issued by the Air Pollution Control District. The Alerts Tuesday and Wednesday were for very high levels of PM 2.5, a finite particulate matter created mostly by vehicle emissions. Air Quality both days was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Those groups are people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. It is recommended those in the Sensitive Groups reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.