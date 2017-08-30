Smuggler Sentenced

(The most dangerous Human Smuggler is going to prison)…Martel Valencia Cortez was convicted in May.

He had assaulted a Border Patrol agent by throwing a large rock at the agent, hitting him in the face. Valencia Cortez was being pursued by the Border Patrol agent after he ran away from a group being smuggled across the border in the extreme southeast San Diego County. The suspect was able to go back into Mexico. He gave himself up to authorities at the San Ysidro Port of Entry six months later. Once dubbed the most dangerous human smugglers in the region. Valencia Cortez was sentenced this week to more than 8 years in prison.