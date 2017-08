San Felipe Festival

(A unique Festival this Saturday)…Unique, but not new.

It is the 7th Annual 2017 San Felipe Ceviche Festival. 30 participants will compete to see who can prepare the Best Ceviche. Three renowned Baja California Chef’s will judge the event. The top prize is a $250 cash award. The event will also feature live music. The event begins at 12:00 noon this Saturday in San Felipe, south of Mexicali.