Environmental Meeting

(Special Meeting in Ocotillo)….It is scheduled for August 30th at 6:00 pm.

The meeting will be held at 266 West Imperial Highway in Ocotillo. State Legislation in 2016 says that Counties must prepare an Environmental Justice Element on or by January 1, 2018. Imperial County is seeking to include the new Element as part of the General Plan. The County will work along with local environmental agencies and local cities to create this document. It will also include a public outreach program for input by local residents from disadvantaged communities for the purpose of identifying existing conditions and problems to seek solutions through appropriate programs. It is the intention of the County to use the new element, its goals and policies to integrate these new programs with those of other governmental agencies.