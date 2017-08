Girl Scouts Have S'more Fun

Monday is National S'mores Day and Imperial Valley Girl Scouts will celebrate.

Everyone interested in girl scouting is invited to the end of summer s'mores party at the Ben Hulse School cafeteria from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. You can enjoy the goodness of s'mores , graham crackers with chocolate and marshmallows , and hear about Girl Scout opportunities in the valley. It's free and one adult must attend with each independent girl.