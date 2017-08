Fentenyl Seized In Mexico

Mexican army soldiers at a checkpoint near San Luis Rio Colorado , Sonora seized millions of dollars worth of fentanyl said to be headed to the U.S.

The seizure was made just across the border from Yuma , Arizona and was announced last week by Mexican authorities. The drugs were hidden in a tractor - trailer rig supposedly hauling groceries to Tijuana , Baja California. The truckload contained nearly 30,000 pills and about 140 pounds of powder fentanyl.