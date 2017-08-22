Garcia joins bipartisan resolution

(House Resolution 51)…Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia becomes a co-author

. Garcia said it was an honor to join his California State Assembly Colleagues, from both sides of the aisle, as co-author to HR 51, which proudly celebrates California’s diversity and equality while condemning the atrocious acts that transpired in Charlottesville, Virginia. Garcia said united against tyranny of hate and aggression, the measure sends a clear message that discrimination and violence in any form is intolerable and our state refuses top abide by this blatant spread of bigotry. Garcia represents the Coachella Valley and all of Imperial County in the State Assembly.