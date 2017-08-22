Parade Plans

(Preparations are underway)….For the 4th Annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade.

The event is hosted by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary Bradley Keffer Post 138. the City of Holtville and the Holtville Chamber of Commerce. Imperial County residents and surrounding communities are invited to thank our Veterans and Active duty Service Members, with a focus on World War 2 Veterans during this years Veterans Day Parade. The Annual Event will be held this year on November 4th at 10:00 am. Applications to participate in the parade are available at the City of Holtville. The deadline to submit applications is October 17th. Applications for food and craft vendors are also available at the City of Holtville. The Parade route begins at Walnut Avenue and 5th Street, travels west on 5th Street, turns right on Pine Avenue, where it ends alongside Holt Park. At the Park, live entertainment will once again be provided by Tim Hurley. There will be a car and motorcycle show, food and craft vendors and much more.