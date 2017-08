Bailando por un Sueno

(Pairings have been set)….recipients have been chosen.

It is now, practice, practice, practice. It is all in preperation for the 4th Annual Bailando Por Un Sueno, or Dancing for a Dream. Six Dance instructors have been paired with six volunteers to dance at the October 20th event. It is all to raise funds for the six recipients, all suffering some form of cancer. Tickets and more information on the event are available at the El Centro Chamber of Commerce.