November Ballot

(Municipal Ballot set)…It is for the Brawley City Council.

Friday was the deadline for candidates to file. Brawley City Clerk Alma Benavides says there will be four candidates on the November ballot. Incumbents Sam Couchman and Helen Noriega will run for re-election. They will be challenged by Ramon Castro and Luke Hamby. The election is part of the November 7th General Election. The County Ballot will include several special districts. The County has not yet said if the filing deadline for any of the races has been extended. The extension would be for races in which the incumbent had not filed by the Friday deadline.