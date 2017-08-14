Two-day Beach Trip

(State Senator taking kids to the beach)….Senator Ben Hueso is partnering with the Imperial County Boys and Girls Clubs, Outdoor Outreach and the State Parks Department.

They will host 20 kids from Imperial County on a two-day trip to Silver Strand Beach. Hueso says with Imperial Valley Temperatures well into the 100’s youth in Imperial County have little to no access to cool, coastal waters, especially when their family’s income levels are below the poverty rate. The Senator says the two day trip Tuesday and Wednesday will be filled with water activities, including Kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddleboarding. Hueso says he will be focusing on the need to bring awareness to the issue that all youth should have the ability to enjoy the beach no matter where they live and their income levels.