El Centro House Burns

A house in El Centro was damaged by a Friday night fire.

Numerous 9 1 1 calls were received at about 9:40 p.m. Friday reporting heavy smoke coming from a house in the 800 block of Olive Avenue. The first El Centro Fire Department engine and crew arrived on the scene 3 minutes after the initial 9 1 1 call and found the heavy smoke was coming from the attic of the house. A second alarm was issued and an additional engine company from the Imperial County Fire Department responded. An aggressive attack on the fire was able to contain the blaze primarily in the attic with smoke damage throughout the house. The residents of the house were in the home at the time of the fire but managed to escape uninjured. The Red Cross was able to assist the displaced family. Fire crews remained on the scene until midnight. Cause of the fire remains under investigation.