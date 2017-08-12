Pilot Program At Cargo Facility

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has started a cargo inspection pilot program at the Calexico Cargo Facility.

In a partnership with Mexico's Tax Administration Service ( SAT ) , joint cargo clearance examinations will be conducted. This will eliminate separate inspections and reduce wait times at the border. CBP says they see a reduction in wait times and more efficient examinations that will result in lower costs of doing business as well as facilitating cross=border commerce.

David Salazar , Area Port Director , said " I am pleased to have this pilot program at our Calexico Cargo Facility. I anticipate that with the implementation of this program in our area , local trade stakeholders will observe a more efficient inspection process while maintaining the security of both nations." The hours of operation for the program will be Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The facility is closed on Sundays.